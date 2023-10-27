MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,340,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,409,886 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of MAG Silver worth $104,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,673 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after buying an additional 420,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $20.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

MAG Silver Stock Up 0.3 %

MAG Silver stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.13. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

