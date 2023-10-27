Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,023,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191,238 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.68% of Tenaris worth $120,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,854,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Stock Performance

NYSE TS opened at $32.12 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Tenaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenaris

About Tenaris

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.