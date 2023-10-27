Innovis Asset Management LLC Has $150,000 Holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Innovis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,927 shares during the quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

