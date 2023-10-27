First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after buying an additional 22,684,182 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,567,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after buying an additional 530,937 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,076,000 after acquiring an additional 492,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $226.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.66. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $203.24 and a 12-month high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

