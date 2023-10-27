124,478 Shares in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 124,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.41 and a 1 year high of $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

