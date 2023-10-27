First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 91,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 1.56% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPEM opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $282.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

