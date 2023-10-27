First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 59.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $151.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

