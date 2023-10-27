Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,870,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,030,000 after purchasing an additional 125,136 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 4.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,012,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,013,000 after purchasing an additional 212,460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,829,000 after purchasing an additional 775,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,580 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.4 %

NDAQ opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

