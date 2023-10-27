First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,178 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 103.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

EMR opened at $88.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.31 and its 200 day moving average is $90.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

