iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average is $92.56. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.