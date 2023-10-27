Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 245.62%. The business had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $181,138.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $501,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $181,138.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,811 in the last 90 days. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

