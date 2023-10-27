ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Lessened by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.45.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $118.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.99.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

