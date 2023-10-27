First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Campbell Soup worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

