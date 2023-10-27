First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,213 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
VCSH stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.46 and a 52-week high of $76.68.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
