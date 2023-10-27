First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 947,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,912,000 after buying an additional 63,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 876,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,742,000 after acquiring an additional 99,364 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $87.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

