First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,687 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 83,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 76,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $101.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.54. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

