Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Kronos Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 181.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 304.0%.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $6.92 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $443.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.74 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Kronos Worldwide news, EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $25,015.76. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRO shares. Barclays cut their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

