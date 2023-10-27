BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 15,287 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 292.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,892 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $247.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.03. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $189.57 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,388,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.