BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 15,287 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 292.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,892 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE RS opened at $247.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.03. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $189.57 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,388,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
