Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 181.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 304.0%.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of KRO opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $12.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $443.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Kronos Worldwide

In other Kronos Worldwide news, EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.76. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 293.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 116.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Stories

