Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $8.56 Per Share

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.55. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $37.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2024 earnings at $10.06 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.00.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $243.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.88 and a 200 day moving average of $273.41.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,822.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $564,213. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,552,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,822.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,407 shares of company stock worth $9,371,069. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

