Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $8.56 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2023

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.55. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $37.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2024 earnings at $10.06 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $243.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.88 and a 200 day moving average of $273.41.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,822.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $564,213. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,552,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,822.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,407 shares of company stock worth $9,371,069. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.