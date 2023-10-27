Qtum Price Hits $2.63 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $275.68 million and approximately $48.29 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00007711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,793.48 or 0.05255169 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00031673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020893 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00012110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.