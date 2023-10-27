Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $70.95

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.95 and last traded at $71.60, with a volume of 1562267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

