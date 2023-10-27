NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 14,250 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,784 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $55,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,054,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6,415.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,914,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

