NewSquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,976,573,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $58.00 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

