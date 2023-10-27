Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN opened at $100.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average is $104.18. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $82.57 and a one year high of $109.62.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

