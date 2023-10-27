Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Trimmed by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $66.12 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.