Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 221.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCRX opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $169.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

