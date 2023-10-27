The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 82.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

