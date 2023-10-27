Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 31,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $622,480,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $64,087,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $50.41.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

