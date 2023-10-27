Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 5,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.1% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HON. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.1 %

HON opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.90.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

