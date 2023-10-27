IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Position Boosted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IDEX by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,749,000 after buying an additional 1,139,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in IDEX by 76,485.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,045,000 after buying an additional 3,855,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.08.

IDEX Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE IEX opened at $193.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.22 and a 200-day moving average of $211.74.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.