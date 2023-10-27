Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,088 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $514.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.73. The stock has a market cap of $234.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $574.40.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.