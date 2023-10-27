Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $445.97 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

