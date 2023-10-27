WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 58 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $884,893,000 after buying an additional 149,026 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,915,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $391,196,000 after buying an additional 263,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $243.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $258.00 target price (down previously from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.54.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

