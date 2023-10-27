SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLD opened at $184.04 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.26 and a 200-day moving average of $180.46.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

