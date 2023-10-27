Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,001,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,599,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 770,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after purchasing an additional 62,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $68.17 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.