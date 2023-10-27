Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,760 shares of company stock worth $48,046,739 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $403.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $400.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.45. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.09 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

