BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,360 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Yum China were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 53,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 22.1% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,690,000 after purchasing an additional 555,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Yum China by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 29.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

