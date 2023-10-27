Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 921 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.50 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.14 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

