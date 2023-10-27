Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 444 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Derbend Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average is $105.55. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $99.48 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

