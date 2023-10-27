Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A opened at $104.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day moving average of $121.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

