MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $212.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.99. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $399.78.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MKTX

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after acquiring an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.