Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 909 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.52. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.93%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

