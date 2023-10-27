Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 484 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 80,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 516,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $114.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

