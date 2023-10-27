Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,216 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRCY opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.65, a PEG ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $55,268.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,504.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $26,222.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,939.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $55,268.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,504.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,939 shares of company stock valued at $262,872 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

