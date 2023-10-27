RFG Advisory LLC Sells 69,564 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,564 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.27. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2091 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

