Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 3,160 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,909,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.63% of Albemarle worth $426,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 68.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $135.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.22 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.