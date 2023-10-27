Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,257 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 14,514 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of F5 worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after acquiring an additional 163,465 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $815,650,000 after acquiring an additional 450,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,658,000 after acquiring an additional 94,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,767,471 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,498,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $151.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.89.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total transaction of $347,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,066,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,811.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total transaction of $347,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,066,813.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,968 shares of company stock worth $1,442,292 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F5

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.