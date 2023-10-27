Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,877 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 294.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 150,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after buying an additional 111,968 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.02. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,509 shares of company stock worth $17,247,985. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.