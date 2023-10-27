Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 354 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,850,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 4.2 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $205.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.61 and a 200-day moving average of $215.56. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $172.30 and a one year high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

